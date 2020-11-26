Selected films to be screened in Ammaryar Platform online

**From 10AM-4PM Iranian Local Time

Main Competition Section:

-"Father Came" by Siamak Mokhtari (Short Documentary)

- "Brother" Directed by Mahdieh Mohammadi (Short Film)

- "Bitter Chocolate" by Ruhollah Zarif (Tele Film)

- "Bazak" by Davar Ahmadi (Video Clip)

**The Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section

-"House of the Nation" by Davoud Ahmadi (Video Clip)

**Basij Filmmaker`s Section

-"Guide" Directed by Mahmoud Saemin (Animation)

**From 2PM-6PM Iranian Local Time

-"Sirus" by Seyed Reza Safi (Short Documentary)

-"I am American" Directed by Omid Mirzaei (Short Film)

-"BREAK FREE" by DAYANG Cheng (Animation)

-"People in Love" by Mostafa Hyudi (Video Clip)

**The Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section

- "The Life Is Beautiful" by Davood Ahmadi (Video Clip)

- "Braids" by Ismail Dairki (Short Film)

**Basiji Filmmaker`s section

"Soldier Chamar" Directed by Ghodrat Bagheri (Short Documentary)

**From 6PM-10PM Iranian Local Time

Main Competition Section

- "Let's Be Together" by Mohammad Reza Mullah Abbasi (Video Clip)

"23 People" Directed by Mehdi Jafari (Feature Length)

**The "Basij Filmmakers" section

-"Passion for Freedom" by Ishaq Majidi (Video Clip)

-"Mullah Khadijeh Dad a Rooster" by Ali Masoumi (Short Film)

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

MA/PR