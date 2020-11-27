COVID-19 claims 406 lives in Iran over past 24h: Health Min.

The ministry has confirmed 14,051 COVID-19 infections across the country in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 922,397 with the death toll standing at 47,095.

According to Lari, 5,860 patients are in critical condition while 640,065 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,955,724 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 60.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at more than 1.4 million and recoveries amounting to 42,151,160

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stood at 9th place in the world in terms of number of death caused by COVID-19 without considering the ratio of population.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in US, Brazil, India, Mexico, UK, Italy, France and Spain exceeds the Islamic Republic of Iran.

