US sanctions clear symbol of crimes against humanity

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, noting that US sanctions restrict Iran’s access to financial systems as well as food and medicine.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been under US sanctions for more than 40 years," he said.

"Iran is currently facing the toughest sanctions ever imposed on any other country, and these limitations have severely hampered our efforts to combat the COVID-19," he added.

He went on to say that this inhumane tool is used by countries that claim to be the greatest defenders of human rights.

"These illegal, immoral, and inhumane punishments are a clear symbol of crimes against humanity and economic terrorism," he maintained.

According to Takht-Ravanchi, Iran is unable to use its financial resources in some countries due to US sanctions and therefore is not capable to buy medicine and medical equipment necessary in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Iranian diplomat further called for immediate action by the international community to lift the sanctions.

FA/FNA 13990906000181