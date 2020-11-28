COVID-19 daily deaths drop below 400 after nearly a month

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the official death toll of the disease stands at 47,486 with the daily deaths reaching 391 on Tuesday.

She said that 13,402 new infections have been detected since Friday. The total number of infections has hit 935,799.

Lari also said that 5,865 people are suffering from critical conditions.

6,038,566 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that more than 468,831 people have also recovered from the disease.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 62 million cases and above 1.45 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

