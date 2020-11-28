  1. Iran
Nov 28, 2020, 2:36 PM

COVID-19 daily deaths drop below 400 after nearly a month

COVID-19 daily deaths drop below 400 after nearly a month

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – According to the latest announced figures by the Iranian Health Ministry, daily death toll of the COVID-19 has dropped belowe 400 for the first time since Oct. 31. 

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the official death toll of the disease stands at 47,486 with the daily deaths reaching 391 on Tuesday. 

She said that 13,402 new infections have been detected since Friday. The total number of infections has hit 935,799.

Lari also said that 5,865 people are suffering from critical conditions.

6,038,566 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that more than 468,831 people have also recovered from the disease.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 62 million cases and above 1.45 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

