  1. Iran
Nov 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 482 deaths, 13,961 cases in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 482 deaths, 13,961 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,961 COVID-19 infections and 482 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 908,346 with the death toll standing at 46,689.

According to Lari, 5,849 patients are in critical condition while 633,275 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,955,724 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 60,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,428,938 and recoveries amounting to 42,151,160.

FA/5081216

News Code 166387

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News