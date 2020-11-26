Iran COVID-19 update: 482 deaths, 13,961 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 908,346 with the death toll standing at 46,689.

According to Lari, 5,849 patients are in critical condition while 633,275 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,955,724 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 60,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,428,938 and recoveries amounting to 42,151,160.

FA/5081216