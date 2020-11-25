‘Ocean Behind Window’ to be shown at China Film fest.

A 2019 production of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the film has its fourth international screening at the Chinese event.

It is the story of 'Borhan', a young and smart adolescent from a village on a faraway and beautiful island, in which people have a hard life. He takes a group of tourists to the island’s spectacular visiting spots. He plays music and performs shows for them. Life starts burgeoning. More tourists come to the island but a problem on the way.

The film has so far won some awards including the UNICEF Special Prize (Canon Camera 5D, a trophy, and letter of appreciation) for depicting the humane, independent and dynamic nature of a child in thinking and decision making, providing a creative educational environment for every child especially those with disabilities, preserving the local culture and nature for children, and creative, artistic and outstanding cinematography and visualization.

It has also received the diploma of appreciation in the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan.

Babak Nabizadeh has made seven short documentaries. He has received many awards from domestic and international film festivals such as Moustapha Akkad Award, England Insight Festival Award for the best film, jury award from Italy Religion Today Festival, Russia Peace and War Festival Award for the best film, and awards from Erbil Festival for the best film and the best filming for three of his films namely “Empty Handed but Strong Heart”.

This year’s Golden Rooster Awards will be held in southeast China's port city of Xiamen. A total of 41 works compete for 19 awards at the event.

The Golden Rooster Awards were established in 1981 – the year of the Rooster. Award recipients receive a statuette in the shape of a golden rooster and are selected by a jury of filmmakers, film experts, and film historians. The awards are the China equivalent to the American Academy Awards.

