Iran's investment capacities in foreign countries introduced

During "The 12th China's Overseas's Investment Fair: New Opportunities and New Perspective for Multinational Cooperation in the Post Pandemic Era", Iran's Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh introduced Iran's investment capacities in foreign countries in the post-corona period.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he wrote: "In China Overseas Investment Fair, I introduced Iran's investment capacities in foreign countries in the post-corona era."

"The meeting was actively attended by national and international organizations and institutions such as the National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)."

"Economic reform and liberalization in China, the key role of the digital economy, the development of e-commerce, and the 25-year plan were among the topics presented at the meeting," he added.

The event was held today in Beijing International Hotel. More than 500 participants, including those from foreign countries, attend the forum annually.

HJ/IRN