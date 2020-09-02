San Francisco IFF to host 'The Ocean Behind the Window'

'The Ocean Behind the Window' is the story of Borhan, a young and smart adolescent from a village in a faraway and beautiful island in which people have a hard life. He takes a group of tourists to island’s spectacular visiting spots. He plays music and performs shows for them. Life starts burgeoning. More tourists come to the island but there is a big problem on the way.

The film has won the UNICEF Special Prize (Canon Camera 5D, a trophy and letter of appreciation) for depicting the humane, independent and dynamic nature of a child in thinking and decision making, providing a creative educational environment for every child especially those with disabilities, preserving the local culture and nature for children, and creative, artistic and outstanding cinematography and visualization.

It has also received the diploma of appreciation in the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) in Isfahan.

Babak Nabizadeh has made seven short documentaries. He has received many awards from domestic and international film festivals such as Moustapha Akkad Award, England Insight Festival Award for the best film, jury award from Italy Religion Today Festival, Russia Peace and War Festival Award for the best film, and awards from Erbil Festival for the best film and the best filming for three of his films namely “ Empty Handed but Strong Heart”.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations, launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world©. IFF is also a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film. Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was established to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

For the past few years, the Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco, has paid more attention to the films made by or about the children and young adults.

The 13th Annual Iranian Film Festival will be held on 19-20 September 2020 in San Francisco, US.

