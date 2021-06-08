  1. Culture
“Art Stage OSAKA 2021” Fair to held on Jun. 11-13

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The “ART STAGE OSAKA 2021” Fair will be held at one of the most important cities in Japan, Osaka, on June 11-13, 2021 in cooperation with the Cultural Office of Iranian Embassy to Japan.

In this prestigious international event, various sectors are participating and Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy to Japan would cooperate with this artistic event in line with cooperating with cultural and artistic institutions such as ART FAIR TOKYO 2021 which was already held in Tokyo and Kyoto.

In Tokyo Fair 2021, 140 exposition booths were organized and in this fair, 40,963 persons visited the fair in-person and virtually and more than three billion yen (€23 million) was sold which was mentioned at brochure of this important cultural event.

It should be noted that suitable ways were provided for Iran’s participation in this important international event for the first time in 2020 in cooperation with the Cultural Office and collaboration of Institute of Iranian Contemporary Arts and Department General of Cultural Cooperation of Islamic Culture and Communications Organization.

