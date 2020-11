Jury members of Basiji Filmmakers announced

The names of the jury members of "Resistance Prominent Martyr" are as follows:

Short Fiction: Ali Derakhshi, Jalal Dehqani Ashkezari, Ankisa Behjati, Mohammad Reza Damroudi, Mohammad Reza Sharafeddin

Documentary: Mohsen Jazdi, Ahmad Haeri, Esmaeil Haj Heidari, Hassan Zeidi, Morteza Qazi

Video clip: Abdolrahman Shalilian, Hossein Zandbaff, Alireza Barzeqar Danaei, Behrouz Khabaz Khob, Mohhmd Mirzamani

In the meantime, the names of the " Basiji Filmmakers" are as follows:

Telefilm: Mohammad Ali Basheh, Shahram Asadi, Seyed Saeed Seyedzadeh

Short Fiction: Amir Nasir Beigi, Frzaneh Shabani, Habibollah Bahmani, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, Jahangit Almasi, Habib Mazandarani, Dariyoush Yari

Documentary: Mahdi Naqavian, Habib Valinejad, Abbad Fatemi Nevisi, Esfandiar Shahidi, Zohre Zeraei

Script play: Alireza Eshaqi, Mahbobeh Zeraei, Mohammad Taqi Fahim, Naser Hashemzadeh, Jahangir Khosroshahi

Animation: Masoud Shojaei, Babak Karbasizadeh, Alireza Golpaigani, Majid Esmaeili, Mohmmad Amir Dehestani

Videoclip: Sadeq Ahangaran, Habib Sabour, Abbas Omrani, Mohammad Reza Ahanj

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

MR/PR