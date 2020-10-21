‘Yalda' to be screened in Switzerland

The film is to screened in German cinemas in late October .

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

Behnaz Jafari, Faqiheh Soltani, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafaee, Bahram Afshar, Fereshteh Hosseini and Babak Karimi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

The film has so far gained international recognition by attending a number of events and winning a number of awards, including the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US. It has also won at the 57th edition of the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, in Turkey.

The film has also screened in both summer and autumn editions of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which was held in September and October.

