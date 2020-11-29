Suicide attack in Afghan’s Ghazni left 21 dead

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Baz-Mohammad Hemat Hospital Chief in Afghanistan’s Ghazni said that 21 killed and 17 wounded in the incident were taken to hospital this morning but he did not mention whether the dead and wounded were all military or civilian.

The Afghan Interior Ministry has also confirmed that a car bomb has carried out a suicide attack at an army base this morning.

It has also been reported from Zabul province of Afghanistan that the convoy of vehicles of "Ata Jan Haq Bayan", the Chairman of Zabul Provincial Council, was also attacked, but no casualties have been reported yet.

