  1. Politics
Nov 29, 2020, 10:42 AM

Suicide attack in Afghan’s Ghazni left 21 dead

Suicide attack in Afghan’s Ghazni left 21 dead

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Local officials in Afghanistan's Ghazni province announced that a suicide bomber struck to an army base in the third district of Ghazni city with Humvee Tank, killing 21 people and wounding 17 others.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Baz-Mohammad Hemat Hospital Chief in Afghanistan’s Ghazni said that 21 killed and 17 wounded in the incident were taken to hospital this morning but he did not mention whether the dead and wounded were all military or civilian.

The Afghan Interior Ministry has also confirmed that a car bomb has carried out a suicide attack at an army base this morning.

It has also been reported from Zabul province of Afghanistan that the convoy of vehicles of "Ata Jan Haq Bayan", the Chairman of Zabul Provincial Council, was also attacked, but no casualties have been reported yet.

MA/IRN84127822

News Code 166499

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News