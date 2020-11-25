  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2020

Iran condoles Afghanistan on Bamiyan terrorist blast

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned Tuesday terrorist blast in Bamiyan and condoled the Afghan government and nation over the incident.

Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in Bamyan, which killed and injured dozens of civilians, including innocent women and children, and expressed his condolences to the Afghan government and people.

At least 14 people have been killed and 45 wounded when two explosions ripped through a marketplace in the city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, according to officials.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site after two blasts ripped through in the city of Bamiyan [AFP]

Victims include 12 civilians and two traffic police officers, with 45 others suffering wounds.

Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province said on Tuesday the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority.

