FM’s assistant condemns Bamiyan terrorist attack

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rasoul Mousavi condemned the terrorist attack in Bamiyan and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

Addressing neighboring Afghanistan, he wrote, “With deepest sorrow and condolences! Terrorists disrupted your peace and shed the blood of your innocent men, women and children.”

At least 17 people were killed and over 50 more were wounded in two explosions in Bamiyan on Tuesday afternoon.

Local officials said the explosions happened in a local market in the city of Bamiyan, the center of Bamiyan province, Tolo News reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

