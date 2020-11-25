Iran, Afghanistan discuss expanding cultural-media coop.

In his meeting with some current and former Afghan authorities in Kabul on Wednesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh exchanged views on the developing and deepening relations in cultural fields as well as mechanisms related to the expansion of cooperation in the media field.

In the course of his visit to Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh met and held talks with some current and former Afghan officials including Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Minister of Intelligence and Culture, Deputy Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs as well as his Afghan counterpart.

Khatibzadeh also met and held talks with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

During his visit to Kabul University, Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Afghanistan especially families of martyred students who were martyred in a recent terrorist move.

Deepening strategic cultural relations, exchanging media delegations and inviting media companions and prominent cultural – scientific figures of Afghanistan were of the other goals behind Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman’s visit to Afghanistan.

