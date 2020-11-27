  1. Politics
FM spox submits report on meeting with Afghan officials

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman submitted a comprehensive report on his visit to Afghanistan and meeting with current and former authorities of this country.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Intensive working trip to the friendly and brother country of Afghanistan. Meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah Chief of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Minister of Culture, Deputy Foreign Minister and a number of current and former officials.”

"Also interviewing media, talking to thinkers and paying tribute to the martyrs of Kabul University students."

Popular and cultural relationship are an integral part of a strategic relationship, Khatibzadeh added.

