Iran to unveil new navy achievements in two months

He informed that the homegrown 'Dena Destroyer' besides Iran's first minesweeper will be unveiled in December.

Iran's first minesweeper is meant to remove or detonate naval mines in Iranian coastline, ports, and water territories, he said.

According to him, the first Iranian vessel that is capable of carrying helicopters and drones will also be unveiled by the said time.

Khanzadi explained the vessel, dubbed as the "Persian Gulf", has a range of missile and weapons capabilities and can float in the oceans for long periods of time. Refueled, it can travel around the earth three times, he said.

The Iranian commander described the Iranian navy as a symbol of Iran's authority in the seas which is updating its military capacities in a dynamic way.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

As reported earlier, the Iranian Navy has developed a new version of submarine-launched missiles that were fired in a recent naval exercise in the Sea of Oman. Iran is constructing several new Fateh submarines, one of them is equipped with an advanced propulsion system that is independent of air and allows the submarine to stay longer underwater.

