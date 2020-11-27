Iranian Navy' authority nullifies dream of Global Arrogance

Major General Mohamad Hossein Bagheri in a message on the occasion of Iran’s Army Navy on Fri. said, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes this opportunity to congratulate Azar 7 (Nov. 27), Iran’s Navy Day, and 40th anniversary of the great epic of Peykan missile launchers as well as the creation of a lasting and proud epic by capturing the Bal-Bakr and Al-Umayya oil terminals as well as humiliating Saddam Hussein's Ba'athist army.”

32 years after the end of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), the Army's Navy, under the sublime recommendations and guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has taken giant strides within the framework of predefined doctrines, strategies and defense requirements of the country and in this way, it has gained salient achievements, General Bagheri added.

He went on to say that Iran’s army Navy Force and IRGC Navy Force are two powerful wings of the country’s Navy Force, adding, “By fulfilling great and unique missions, Iran’s Navy has developed the depth of its strategy, ranging from shores of the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, North Indian Ocean to distant waters.”

Iran’s Navy plays a very sensitive role as an anchor of security and stability in the region, Bagheri stressed.

