'Driving Lessons' wins at Hebden Bridge filmfest.

The Iranian short film, directed by Marzieh Riahi, won the second prize at the 2020 Shorts Competition of the event, which was held on November 19.

The competition was held with the participation of nine finalist films from different countries.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

Earlier in September, the Iranian short film won an award at the 25th edition Aichi International Women’s Film Festival in Japan.

In August, Driving Lessons snatched an award at Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF).

It has won an award at the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the Best (Long) Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US.

