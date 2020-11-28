'American Bull' wins award at Chilean, Turkish film festivals

The film won the Special Jury Prize at the 15th edition of the Arica Nativa Film Festival in Chile.

It also won the Best Film award at the Turkish Film Festival of Lions.

‘American Bull' narrates the story of a little boy who is the owner of the only American bull in the area and has a very good relationship with it. He makes money by renting the bull to other bull owners for mating.

‘American Bull’ has had many international screenings, the most notable of which was at the 65th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany, which is considered as one of the oldest short film festivals in the world. It has been accredited by the FIAPF since 1960 and is a reference festival of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It has also won the best film award at the Dhaka International Film Festival and the Best Narrative Short prize at the 10th edition of the Arlington International Film Festival in the US.

