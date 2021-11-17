'Driving Lessons' wins at German film festival

The Iranian short film, directed by Marzieh Riahi, won the main and first prize of the International Short Film Festival Landau - La.Meko in the city of Landau in southwest Germany.

The 18th edition of this German film festival announced its winners on November 11, 2021.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

‘Driving Lessons’ has won awards at the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the Best (Long) Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US, 25th edition Aichi International Women’s Film Festival in Japan, Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF), and Indian international film festival in Mumbai.

