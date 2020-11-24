Resistance FilmFest announces nominees of Competition Section

The names of the nominated works are as follows:

**Nominates of Cinema Section

** Best Feature:

1- “23 People”, (Director: Mahdi Jafari, Producer: Mojtaba Faravardeh)

2- “Abadan 11/60”, (Director: Mehrdad Khoshbakht, Producer: Hassan Kalami)

3- “When the Moon Was Full”, (Director: Narges Abyar, Producer: Mohammad Hossein Qasemi)

4- “Plainclothes”, (Director: Amir-Abbas Rabeie, Producer: Habib Valinejad)

5- “Exit”, (Director: Esmaeil Ebrahim Hatamikia, Producer: Habib Valinejad)

**Best Director:

1- “Exit”, (Director: Esmaeil Ebrahim Hatamikia, Producer: Habib Valinejad)

2- “23 People”, (Directed: Mahdi Jafari, Producer: Mojtaba Faravardeh)

3- “Abadan 11/60”, (Director: Mehrdad Khoshbakht, Producer: Hassan Kalami)

4- “When the Moon Was Full”, (Director: Narges Abyar, Producer: by Mohhamd Hossein Qasemi)

5- “Plainclothes”, (Director: Amir Abbas Rabeie, Producer: Habib Valinejad)

**Best Script:

1- “23 People”, (Director: Mahdi Jafari, Producer: Mojtaba Faravardeh)

2- “When the Moon Was Full”, (Director: Narges Abyar, Producer: Mohammad-Hossein Qasemi)

3- “OMAR and US”, (Director: Maryna Er Gorbach, Producer: by Mehmet Bahadir)

4- “Palm Blood”, (Director: by Najdat Ismail Anzour, Producer: National Film Organization)

5- “No Flight Zone”, (Director: Amir Dasagar and Producer: Habib Bamorovat Nejad)

**Nominees of Tele Film Section:

**Best Tele Film:

1- “Mediterranean”, (Director: by Hadi Hajatmand, Producer: Rashid Hajatmand)

2- “Roots”, (Director: Mohammad Reza Moeini, Producer: Effat Sofi)

3- “Here Is My Home”, (Director: Kheirollah Taqiani Pour, Producer: Javad Nouri)

4- “You Will Stay”, (Director: Hamid Bahmani, Producer: Davoud Ghafari Azad)

6- “Wind Songs”, (Director: Mohsen Sohani, Producer: Mahmoud Babaei)

**Best Tele Film Director:

1- “Here Is My Home”, (Director: Kheirollah Taqiani Pour, Producer: Javad Nouri)

2- “You Will Stay”, (Director: Hamid Bahmani, Producer: Davoud Ghafari Azad)

3- “Commander”, (Director: Ali Atshani, Producer: Mohsen Tabatabaeipour)

4- “Roots”, (Director: Mohammad Reza Moeini, Producer: Effat Sofi)

**Best Script of Tele Film:

1- “The Mediterranean”, Director: Hadi Hajatmand, Producer: Rashid Hajatmand)

2- “Here Is My Home”, (Director: Kheirollah Taqiani Pour, Producer: Javad Nouri)

3- “Wind Songs”, (Director: Mohsen Sohani, Producer: Mahmoud Babaei)

4- “You Will Stay”, (Director: Hamid Bahmani, Producer: Davoud Ghaffari Azad)

5- “Roots”, (Director: Mohammad Reza Moeini, Producer Effat Sofi)

**Nominees of Short Documentary Section:

**Best Short Documentary

1- “Sirus”, (Director and Producer: Seyyed Reza Safi)

2- “Keras”, (Director: Ahmad Rahmanian, Producer: Ravayat-e- Fath Documentary Group)

3- “Vatan”, Director and Producer: Hossein Homayounfar)

**Best Director of Short Documentary:

1- “Keras”, (Director: Ahmad Rahmanian, Producer: Ravayat-e- Fath Documentary Group)

2- “Vatan”, (Director and Producer: Hossein Homayounfar)

3- “Soctra-The Invisible Island”, (Director and Producer: Georgi Kozhuharov and Rumyana Hristova)

**Best Research of Short Documentary:

1- "trench Keeper”, (Director: Ayoub Marvani, Producer: Khuzestan Network)

2- “Sirus”, (Director and Producer: Seyyed Reza Safi)

3 “Soctra-The Invisible Island”, (Director and Producer: Georgi Kozhuharov and Rumyana Hristova)

**Nominates of Feature-Length

**Best Feature-Length:

1- “Badiyeh Memories”, (Director: Sasan Falahfar, Producer: Mortze Shabani)

2- “Mosel After War”, (Director: Mahyar Zahed, Producer: Mahdi Motahar)

3- "Night Children", (Director: Behrouz Noranipour, Producer: Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center

4- “Copper Notes of One Dream”, (Director: Reza Farahmand, Producer: Morteza Shabani)

5- “Gaza”, (Director: Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, Producer: Igal Hecht, Aaron Daniel Mandel)

**Best Director of Feature-Length Documentary:

1- “Copper Notes of One Dream”, (Director: Reza Farahmand, Producer: Morteza Shabani)

2- Night Children, (Director: Behrouz Noranipour, Producer: Iran’s Documentary Experimental Cinema Promotion Association

4- “Badiyeh Memories”, (Director: Sasan Falahfar, Producer: Mortze Shabani

5- “Gaza”, (Director: Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, Producer: by Igal Hecht, Aaron Daniel Mandel)

**Best Research of Feature-Length Documentary:

1- “Gaza”, (Director: Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell, Producer: Igal Hecht, Aaron Daniel Mandel)

2- “Fire in Garden”, (Director and Producer: Hojatollah Eshaqi Atrabi)

3- “Kill the Mahdi Araqi”, (Director and Producer Abdolreza Nematollahi)

3- “Abedan Kohanz”, (Director: Majid Rastegar, Producer: Amir Mehr Yazdan)

**Short Story’s Nominees

The best short Fiction Film:

1- Makar of (Director: Seyyed Sajad Qafelebashi, Producer: (Hossein Shirali)

2- “On Behalf of Leyla” – (Director: Mojtaba Espanani, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

3- “Like Feysal” (Director: Amirreza Zarinbakhsh, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

4- “Subjection” (Director: Alireza Mirzaie, Producer: Alexander Kutante)

5- “Dreams Under the Rubble” (Director and Producer: Mohammad Khalil)

**The Best Short Fiction Film Director:

1- “Makarov” (Director: Seyyed Sajad Qafelebashi, Producer: (Hossein Shirali)

2- “Like Feysal” (Director: Amir-Reza Zarinbakhsh, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

3- “On Behalf of Leyla”, (Director: Mojtaba Espanani, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

4- “Subjection” (Director: Alireza Mirzaie, Producer: Alexander Kutante)

5- “Dreams Under the Rubble” (Director and Producer: Mohammad Khalil)

**The Best Short Fiction FilmScript:

1- “Like Feysal”, (Director: Amirreza Zarinbakhsh, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

2- “On Behalf of Leyla”, (Director: Mojtaba Espanani, Producer: (Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

3- “Disappointed” (Nakam)- (Scriptwriter: Farhad Taghizadeh, Director: Hossein Mirza Mohammadi, Producer: Navid Mikhak and Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

4- “On the Border”, Director: Abil Kasimov)

5- “Subjection”, (Director: Alireza Mirzaie, Producer: Alexander Kutante)

**The Best Clip

1- “Silent Flight”, (Director: Amir Hossein Bozorgzadegan, Producer: Reyhaneh Mashhadi Ebrahim)

2- “Strange Victory”, (Director: Abbas Yousefi, Producer: Sadegh Hosseini)

3- “Rainy Night”, (Director: Amir Shamlou, Producer: Yaser Saneie)

4- “Nation`s House”, (Director: Davood Ahmadi, Producer: Sadegh Roshan)

5- “Compassion”, (Director and Producer: Vignesh Vyas)

**The Best Clip Director

1- “Nation`s House”, (Director: Davood Ahmadi, Producer: Sadegh Roshan)

2- “Silent Flight”, (Director: Amir Hossein Bozorgzadegan, Producer: Reyhaneh Mashhadi Ebrahim)

3- “Strange Victory”, (Director: Abbas Yousefi, Producer: Sadegh Hosseini)

4- “Be Together”, (Director: Mohammadreza Molla Abbasi, Producer: Sadegh Roshan)

5- “Compassion”, (Director and Producer: Vignesh Vyas)

**Animation`s Nominees

**The Best Short Animation Film

1- “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay”, (Director and Producer: Bruno Caetano)

2- “Bleuet”, (Directors: Amaury d`Arcangues,Paul Calvier,Lea Rocton, Thomas Ruiz, Producer: ECV Bordeaux)

3- “This way That way”, (Director: Lida Fazli, Producer: Lida Fazli and Documentary & Experimental Film Center)

4- “I Wish”, (Directors and Producers: Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji)

5- “When the Butterflies dance with the Wind”, (Director and Producer: Hannaneh Vahedi)

**The Best Animation Filmscript

1- “This way That way”, (Director: Lida Fazli, Producer: Lida Fazli and Documentary & Experimental Film Center)

2- “I Wish”, (Directors and Producers: Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji)

3- “When the Butterflies dance with the Wind”, (Director and Producer: Hannaneh Vahedi)

4- “Bleuet”, (Directors: Amaury d`Arcangues,Paul Calvier,Lea Rocton, Thomas Ruiz, Producer: ECV Bordeaux)

5- “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay”, (Director and Producer: Bruno Caetano)

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

