Feb 28, 2021, 12:27 PM

'Driving Lessons' wins 3 awards at Indian film fest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian short film, Driving Lessons directed by Marzieh Riahi, has managed to win 3 awards at an Indian international film festival in Mumbai.

The festival, which was held in two sections, amateur and professional, and the Iranian film has been awarded three prizes in the professional section.

Marzieh Riahi was awarded the Best Director Award, Hossein Neshati won the Best Editing Award, and the Best Screenplay Award has been dedicated to Marjan Riahi.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

It has won an award at the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the Best (Long) Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US, 25th edition Aichi International Women’s Film Festival in Japan, Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF).

