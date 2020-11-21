US responsible for attack on Iran embassy in Kabul

Condemning any terrorist act that targets the people of Afghanistan and civilian areas, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his sympathies with the government and people of Afghanistan, especially the families of the victims of this terrorist act.

"In today's missile terrorist attack in different parts of Kabul, including the diplomatic quarter of this city, according to the investigations carried out so far, at least one rocket landed in the precinct of the Iranian embassy in Kabul which caused minor damage to some facilities and equipment," he said.

"Fortunately, no danger has been posed to our embassy staff," he added.

Khatibzadeh cited the terrorist attack as an example of proxy war and the actions of US terrorist allies in Afghanistan, saying that the United States has direct responsibility for such attacks.

A series of loud explosions have shaken central Kabul, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, officials said.

Following this attack, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul informed that a rocket landed in the precinct of the embassy. adding that the incident did not leave any casualties and all the personnel is safe.

Several shrapnels have hit the main office of the embassy and in some parts, windows are broken and facilities are damaged, the embassy said.

ZZ/5077044