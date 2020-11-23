Inter-Afghan talks can lead to establish ‘peace’, ‘stability’

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his meeting with Afghanistan Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal on Monday.

He reiterated that inter-Afghan talks, regardless of pressure from third countries with the centrality of legal government of Afghanistan, can lead to spread of peace and stability.

He pointed to the longstanding ties and cultural commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “Iran and Afghanistan have always established friendly and brotherly relations between people of the two countries and this is a strong support for the development and expansion of political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries."

Ghalibaf expressed his deep regret over the recent terrorist attack in Kabul and stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized on establishing peace and security in Afghanistan.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed the need to compile Comprehensive Cooperation Document between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan and added, “We emphasize all-out cooperation between the two countries and Iranian Parliament will support the Comprehensive Cooperation Document wholeheartedly.”

Then, Ghalibaf pointed to the effective role of parliaments in improving and promoting bilateral ties and added, “Parliamentary ties play a decisive and facilitating role in the process of friendly interactions between the two countries.”

Afghan envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for people of Afghanistan in various historical periods and added, “People of Afghanistan will never forget the material and spiritual support of Iranian people during and after war in backing Afghan Constitution.”

The envoy then pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, and called for more cooperation between healthcare and treatment centers of the two countries.

