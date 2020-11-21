14 rockets land in Kabul; 5 civilians Killed

At least 14 rockets landed in various parts of Kabul on Saturday morning just one hour after two IED explosions in the city, Tolo News reported.

The Interior Affairs Ministry said three people were killed and 11 more were wounded in the rocket attacks.

The rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul, Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout, the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout, the Spinzar Road in the centre of the city, near the National Archive road in PD2, and in Lysee Maryam market and Panjsad Family areas in the north of Kabul, according to the ministry.

The rockets landed in various parts of Kabul a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.

The explosion in Arzaan Qeemat left one security force member dead and three more wounded.

Most of those who were wounded in the rocket attacks were taken to Emergency Hospital in Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul.

