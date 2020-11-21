Rocket lands in Iranian embassy's precinct in Kabul

The embassy informed in a tweet that the incident did not leave any casualties and all the personnel is safe.

It added that several shrapnels have hit the main office of the embassy and in some parts, windows are broken and facilities are damaged.

A series of loud explosions have shaken central Kabul, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, officials said.

As the Guardian reported, there were no immediate reports of any casualties, but Saturday’s explosions occurred in densely populated parts of the Afghan capital.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed “multiple rockets” had been fired, while photos on social media appeared to show damage to an external wall at a large medical complex.

The interior ministry said two small “sticky bomb” explosions had been reported earlier Saturday morning, including one that hit a police car, killing one policeman and wounding three others.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.

