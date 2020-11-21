Bomb blast rocks Kabul on Saturday night

The Afghan Interior Ministry announced that an explosion has occurred in the Khair Khana area of Kabul on Saturday night, adding that the Ministry is investigating the incident, Sputnik News reported.

A series of loud explosions have shaken central Kabul, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, officials said.

Following this attack, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul informed that a rocket landed in the precinct of the embassy. adding that the incident did not leave any casualties and all the personnel is safe.

Several shrapnels have hit the main office of the embassy and in some parts, windows are broken and facilities are damaged, the embassy said.

