Zarif to visit Moscow to discuss JCPOA, Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the announcement on Thursday, saying that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Moscow on November 25 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

The two top diplomats are also to discuss the latest developments in the Persian Gulf, the issues related to the JCPOA, Syria, Afghanistan, Zakharova said.

Economic issues and joint plans in energy, transportation, and expansion of cultural relations are on the agenda of the visit, she added.

The relations between Iran and Russia are expanding and constant contacts between the two countries are in progress, Zakharova highlighted, adding that the heads of the two countries have had phone conversations four times this year.

This is Zarf’s fourth trip to Russia in the current year, she noted.

