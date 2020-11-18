'Iran not to fullfil commitments if US does not so'

In his Wednesday remarks, Mahmoud Vaezi said, "If the Americans do not return to their commitments, we will not be able to fulfill our requirements, and therefore they must first fulfill their commitments."

Answering a question about his prediction of Biden's return to the JCPOA, he said, "The next US administration will come into office two months later and we are not in contact with them to know about their decision."

"Biden and Harris have announced that the US will return to the JCPOA because it is a contribution to world peace," he said, "But the JCPOA is a comprehensive agreement signed by all parties, and if they do not return to their commitments, we can not do the same. Therefore, they must first meet their obligations."

Iranian FM Zarif said on the same day that Foreign Minister Zarif said that Biden can lift sanctions with three executive orders, stating that the lifting of sanctions and Iran's return to its commitments will not take time.

"By pulling Washington out of the JCPOA, Trump solely failed to benefit from the deal. This was the mistake Trump and his associates made. If Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfill US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions," Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily Newspaper published on Wednesday.

"The US has no other option but to return to the JCPOA and fulfill its commitments, as Iranians’ resistance doomed the “maximum pressure” campaign to failure. Although we have suffered costs in this period, our people told the US that the continuation of such a policy will earn it nothing."

