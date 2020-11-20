Zarif' trip to Armenia probable

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif's trip to Armenia is being studied and he is probable to visit his newly appointed Armenian counterpart and other senior Armenian officials in Yerevan, in the near future.

As he added, regional issues and the expansion of cooperation between the two countries would be discussed in Zarif's visit to Armenia.

Yesterday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Iranian FM is scheduled to visit Moscow to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

However, Khatibzadeh explained that it is not clear yet if Zarif's trip to Armenia will follow up his trip to Moscow or not.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Moscow on November 25 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

The two top diplomats are also to discuss the latest developments in the Persian Gulf, the issues related to the JCPOA, Syria, Afghanistan, Zakharova said.

Economic issues and joint plans in energy, transportation, and expansion of cultural relations are on the agenda of the visit, she added.

