According to Aravot, Tonoyan will be replaced by Vagharshak Harutiunyan, a key adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Harutiunyan served as Armenia's defense minister from 1999-2000.

This is while Azerbaijan’s army said on Friday that it has entered the district of Aghdam, the first of three to be handed back by Armenia as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal to end the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

