'Europe calling for extension of JCPOA Sunset Clauses'

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Abrams referred to the convergence of the United States and Europe regarding the policies of both sides towards Iran and claimed that European countries also want to extend the SUnset clauses of the JCPOA.

"Our European allies may want us to return to the JCPOA, but they themselves want to go beyond this agreement."

"Some of the US sanctions against Iran are related to the nuclear program, but others are human rights or counter-terrorism sanctions," he said adding that presently, it is difficult to say which sanctions Biden is going to remove.

"I don't think it's like a light switch that you turn it on and off. This is a very complicated matter," he said.

From the very beginning of its work, the Trump administration was trying to dismantle the nuclear deal (JCPOA). To this end, Americans have recently been seriously pointing their fingers at the Sunset Clauses.

Sunset Clauses, also known as the “sunset provisions,” stipulate when the various restrictions imposed on Iran’s nuclear program expire and which critics claim to provide Iran with a patient pathway to acquiring nuclear weapons.

This is while Iran’s supreme leader has issued a fatwa against the development of nuclear weapons.

The fatwa by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dates back to the mid-1990s.

