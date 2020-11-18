Zarif felicitates Oman on National Day

Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a message to his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, congratulated National Day of Sultanate of Oman.

"I am confident that in the light of the will and desire of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, and using the existing capacities of cooperation, we will always see the continuation of growth and development of relations between the two countries in all fields," the message read.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Oman National Day, the country's Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al Muaini issued a message, saying that Iran-Oman relations are constantly growing and developing in all political, economic and cultural fields, as well as in the fields of joint cooperation.

The growth of these relations has reached its peak with the holding of meetings between the officials of the two countries at the official level, he added.

National Day is an official holiday in the Sultanate of Oman and the main one in the country. The holiday currently celebrates the birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, who reigned from 1970 to 2020.

