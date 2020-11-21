Zarif's trip to Russia, Azerbaijan postponed

According to Saeed Khatibzadeh explained that it is a must for Zarif to attend the Iranian Cabinet meetings this week.

Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Moscow on November 25 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

"Economic issues and joint plans in energy, transportation, and expansion of cultural relations are on the agenda of the visit," she added.

Khatibzadeh also in a tweet late on Thursday announced Zarif's visit to Russia and Azerbaijan to take place this week for talks with regional parties.

"Zarif is scheduled to visit Moscow and Baku next Monday and Tuesday to discuss regional developments as well as bilateral issues," Khatibzadeh tweeted.

HJ/