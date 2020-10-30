Araghchi holds talk with Armenian FM over Nagorno-Karabakh

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as a result of war erupted between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as security issues in the region.

Both sides expressed concern about the transfer of international terrorists from the West Asian region to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, calling it a serious threat to the entire region.

Armenian foreign minister, for his part, emphasized that Armenia understands Iran's sensitivities regarding new threats to regional security and welcomed Iran's role in maintaining regional stability and peace.

Araghchi presented Iran's initiative to overcome the situation and establish a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this regard, the Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Iran's approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be closely taken into consideration.

