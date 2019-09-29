Energy min. to depart Tehran for Yerevan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian are to take part at this summit at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister and other leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union countries.

The invitation came more than a month after Iran ratified a parliamentary bill to launch a free trade zone with EAEU members, namely Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement is expected to hugely boost Iran’s trade capacity with countries to the north of a region in northern Asia and Eastern Europe called Eurasia.

Ardakanian is to meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan to follow up the agreements of the 16th meeting of Iran-Armenia joint commission.

He is also to held talks with Suren Papikyan, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure to discuss the ways of boosting cooperation between two countries in the field of energy.

The EAEU meeting of leaders in Yerevan is a major regional organization which is said to help Tehran increase its non-oil export revenues amid US sanctions.

The high-profile summit of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place in Yerevan on October 1. The Heads of State of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will participate in the meeting.

