TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – The First International Conference of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was held in the northern Iranian port city of Bandar Anzali on Tuesday to explore the role of free zones in the promotion of regional relations.

International Conference of Eurasian Economic Union was held in the presence of Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Iranian Association of Geopolitics Yahya Rahim Safavi, Russian Consul General in the north of the country, governor of Gilan and other Iranian and Eurasian Union officials.