Russia main importer of Iranian products within EAEU

He made the remarks at the International Conference of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Tuesday and noted Russia accounts for 54 percent of Iran's exports.

He went on to say that both sides are currently implementing mutual projects in the fields of power transmission, road infrastructure, and railways.

The Consul General further noted that in the last 12 months since the implementation of the agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Union countries, the volume of trade between the Islamic Republic and Eurasia has grown by 9 Percent.

“Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the early spring, many countries closed their borders, but Russia continued to exchange goods. Therefore, we saw an increase in trade in Russian customs through the border with Azerbaijan, and Iranian shipping companies sent these goods to the EU through this route,” he added.

He further called for the expansion of relations in academic, tourism, and cultural fields.

The International Conference of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Geopolitical Role of Free Zones in the development of regional relations was held in the presence of officials from Iran and the Eurasian Union in Anzali on Tuesday.

FA/IRN 84113370