Iran has won as a power in West Asia: Leader’s advisor

Referring to the decline of the American empire on a global scale in the third decade of the 21st century, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said, "The United States has failed to form the world's only superpower or American hegemonic power for economic supremacy, military capability, and world leadership and political management, even on world ideological and cultural issues."

"The signs of the decline of the American Empire are rooted in the internal changes of American society and politicians," he added, saying, "In the recent election, this decline was revealed to all political scientists, economists and sociologists. The former arrogant and terrorist president, who lacked political, international consciousness, struck the last ax at the corrupt roots of this empire."

"The military presence and occupation of the two oppressed Muslim countries of Afghanistan and Iraq and spending 20 years of US and NATO economic and human resources in these two countries and the use of US strategic rivals, namely China, in the economic dimension and Russia, to maintain itself and even increase its military power from this situation are another reason for the decline of American power," he noted.

Referring to the failure of the US and the Zionist regime's strategies in the West Asian region and the provision of the process of expelling the United States from this region, Rahim Safavi said, "The strategic policies of the Islamic Republic and its international partners and some neighboring countries have defeated the strategy of the American and the Zionists intelligence agencies in the region."

"Their policies have failed, and the political power and influence of the Resistance Front in the West Asian region are increasing, and Iran has succeeded as a power in West Asia, and you will see a clear sign of that in the near future as the US terrorist army withdraws from the West Asian region," he added.

ZZ/FNA13991127000576