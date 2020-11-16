  1. Iran
Iran Health Ministry announces 13,053 new COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – A spokesperson in the Iranian Health Ministry said that 13,053 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours which brings total infections to 775,121.

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the results are based on 5,545,444 tests carried out across the country.

She put the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours at 486, adding that the total death toll is standing at 41,9179.

Lari went on to say that 565,699 patients have recovered and left hospitals while 5,677 others are in critical condition.

She added that 3,133 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 54,818,483 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,324,530 and recoveries amounting to 38,140,650.

