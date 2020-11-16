  1. World
COVID-19 infects 54.8 million people across globe

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Worldwide coronavirus cases have passed 54.81 million while the deaths from the respiratory disease have crossed 1.3 million.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 54,818,483 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,324,530 and recoveries amounting to 38,140,650.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 10,288,480 cases and 243,768 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (8,555,109), followed by Brazil (5,664,115), Russia (1,796,132), France (1,787,324), Spain (1,388,411), Argentina (1,242,182), UK (1,192,013), Colombia (1,143,887), Mexico (967,825), Italy (935,104), Peru (922,333), South Africa (737,278) and Iran (692,949), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 162,397 fatalities, followed by India (126,671), Mexico (95,027), the UK (49,044), Italy (41,394), France (40,439), Spain (38,833), Iran (38,749), Peru (34,879), Indonesia (14,614) Argentina (33,560), Colombia (32,791), Russia (30,793), South Africa (19,809) Chile (14,543), Belgium (13,055), Ecuador (12,830), Germany (11,505), Iraq (11,327), Turkey (10,887), and Canada (10,522).

