Death toll from coronavirus reaches 42,461 in Iran

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari, the confirmed cases have experienced a surge during the current week, and in the past 24 hours, 13,352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran, increasing the total number of infections to 788,473.

She added that 482 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 42,461.

Lari said that 5,691patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 570,774 have gained recovery.

So far, 5,586,141 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 55,350,440 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,332,337 and recoveries amounting to 38,494,381.

