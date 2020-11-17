Iran’s defense needs manufactured in accordance with threats

The Deputy Commander of Iran Army Ground Force said that defense requirements of the country are manufactured in tandem with external threats. Brigadier General Nozar Nemati made the remarks on Monday and added, “There are countries that want to buy Iran's advanced and sophisticated defense products.”

Iranian FM holds phone talk with his British counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Secretary of State Dominic Rennie Raab discussed bilateral relations in the framework of JCPOA as well as other issues of common interest in a phone talk on Monday night.

Revenge from US assassination of martyr Soleimani, “certain”

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander said that taking revenge from US heinous action in assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani is ‘certain’.

Wahhabi terrorists to fail in northern borders of Iran

Ali Akbar Velayatithe adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs said the people of Azerbaijan can make their country free on their own and Wahhabi terrorists in the northern borders of Iran will fail.

Zarif condoles with Syria over his counterpart’s demise

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered condolences to the Syrian government over the death of his counterpart Walid al-Moallem.

S Korea seeking to remove trade obstacles with Iran: Envoy

South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Jeong-Hyun Ryu said his country is seeking ways to remove trade obstacles which have been caused by the US sanctions in trades with Iran. In a meeting with the Iranian head of Iran-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group Ruhollah Motefaker-Azad on Monday, the Korean envoy described parliamentary cooperation as an important factor in increasing friendly interactions between the two countries, saying, “Seoul will spare no effort to remove barriers to trade with Iran.”

Iran's geographical borders not changed: FM spox.

Stating that the northwestern borders of Iran have not changed, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that neither the border has been changed nor Iran is accepting any change outside the announced contents in the region.

Iran, Russia review regional issues, bilateral coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the Director-General of the Third Asian Department (3AD) of Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Nozdrev.

8 Iranian sailors imprisoned in Tanzania return home

Eight Iranian sailors who were released from Tanzanian jail last week have returned home, a senior official said.

Iran Health Ministry announces 13,053 new COVID-19 cases

A spokesperson in the Iranian Health Ministry said that 13,053 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the 24 hours to Monday noon, bringing total infections to 775,121.

Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, adding that the number of fatalities during the 24 hours reached 486, with the total death toll standing at 41,9179.

