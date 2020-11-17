Over 55 million people infected by COVID-19 worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 55,350,440 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,332,337 and recoveries amounting to 38,494,381.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 11,538,057 cases and 252,651 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (8,874,290), followed by Brazil (5,664,115), Russia (1,796,132), France (1,787,324), Spain (1,388,411), Argentina (1,242,182), UK (1,192,013), Colombia (1,143,887), Mexico (967,825), Italy (935,104), Peru (922,333), South Africa (737,278) and Iran (692,949), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 162,397 fatalities, followed by India (126,671), Mexico (95,027), the UK (49,044), Italy (41,394), France (40,439), Spain (38,833), Iran (38,749), Peru (34,879), Indonesia (14,614) Argentina (33,560), Colombia (32,791), Russia (30,793), South Africa (19,809) Chile (14,543), Belgium (13,055), Ecuador (12,830), Germany (11,505), Iraq (11,327), Turkey (10,887), and Canada (10,522).

