Iran stood beside Iraq in fight against ISIL

In a televised interview with an Iraqi channel, he answered a question about his recent visit to Tehran saying: "Iran is a neighbor and friend and we have relations with each other."

"Iran stood beside us in the war against the terrorist group ISIL and Iraqi people know that Iran fought the ISIL," he added.

He also informed that in his recent trip to Tehran he has met five Iranian senior officials including the Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

The Iraqi minister added that he has visited three military equipment exhibitions in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad paid an official visit to Tehran in mid-November.

