Iran’s defense needs manufactured in accordance with threats

Brigadier General Nozar Nemati made the remarks on Monday and added, “There are countries that want to buy Iran's advanced and sophisticated defense products.”

He reiterated that needs of country’s defense industry are designed and manufactured in accordance with the enemy’s threats.

Brigadier General Nemati pointed to Iran’s defense authority and added, “Security, maintaining territorial integrity and independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran are our red line, so that the doctrine of the Establishment is that we do not invade any country but we are ready to defend security of the country categorically.”

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution especially during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran), “We came to this conclusion that we cannot depend on foreign countries in terms of provision of defense equipment.”

Self-sufficiency has been accelerated in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the very beginning of eight years of Sacred Defense in order to cut dependency on foreign countries in terms of defense industry, he added.

Sanctions imposed against Iran caused the country not to be dependent on foreign countries in terms of provision of defense equipment.

Of course, bullying powers especially the terrorist regime of the United States and its allies created a series of problems for the country but there are countries that if they want, Iran can meet their defense demands, The Deputy Commander of Iran Army Ground Force added.

MA/84112586