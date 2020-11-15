Iran to deal with any component of insecurity in region

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani met and held talks with Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon on Sunday in Tehran.

Referring to the good and effective defense and security cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the fight against organized terrorism by the United States and its allies in the region, Shamkhani said, "These collaborations ensure the stability and security of the region and must be upgraded and institutionalized to strategic levels."

Stating that one of the US goals of the its presence in the West Asian region is to create discord and conflict between the countries of the region, he stressed the need for vigilance of all countries in the region to counter this sinister conspiracy.

"Maintaining the security of the borders of the two countries is very important," he said, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will deal decisively with any component of insecurity that seeks to disrupt the peace of Iranian and Iraqi people."

"One of the most important components of peace and stability in the region is the complete withdrawal of US troops," he said referring to the explicit acknowledgment of senior US officials that their presence in the West Asian region has resulted in nothing but incitement to war, instability and the loss of vital resources in the region.

Appreciating the full support and assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in repelling terrorism from Iraq, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, for his part, emphasized on strengthening and expanding Iran-Iraq relations, especially in the military and security fields.

No third country can affect the relations between the two countries, he said, adding, "The experience of the two countries in the fight against ISIL showed that crises can be overcome through joint cooperation and good opportunities for cooperation in other areas can be created for the welfare and peace of the people of the two countries."

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the official invitation of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

