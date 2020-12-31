Armed Forces to produce all needed telecom products: MoD

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of the production line of electronic and telecommunications products of the Ministry of Defense on Thu., Brigadier General Amir Hatami reiterated, “From now onward, all required communication and telecommunication products of the country and Armed Forces will be produced in cooperation with knowledge-based companies and also Armed Forces."

More than 10,000 electronic and telecommunications products will be produced monthly at Defense Ministry’s Electronic and Telecommunications Production Complex, he added.

Launch of this production complex will deepen self-reliance and self-sufficiency in the defense industry and the Armed Forces, he said, adding, “All boards needed by the Armed Forces and significant electronic parts needed by the country can be produced in these lines.”

From now on, the Armed Forces of the country will be equipped with higher quality communications systems as well as safer and easier communications which will improve their combat capability, the defense minister emphasized.

All electronic and telecommunications products of the ministry will make the armed forces more capable and improve the deterrence power of the country. In addition, employment opportunities will be generated in the Complex.

Inauguration of the Defense Ministry’s Electronic and Telecommunications Production Complex will save a considerable amount of foreign currency, Hatami stressed.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to those who cooperated and collaborated in launching this giant project.

