Iran-Iraq defense coop. to increase security: Gen. Bagheri

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon on Sunday, Major General Mohamad Hossein Bagheri said, “Given that Americans are seeking re-emergence of terrorists in the region, defense cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Iraq will provide better security for Iraq.”

Turning to the extensive relations and historical commonalities between the two countries, Bagheri stated, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Iraq, as two neighboring and brother countries, have had long-term ties and interests.”

He then pointed to the program of visiting high-ranking Iraqi military and defense delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “In this visit, Iraqi officials will visit Iran’s Defense Industries Exhibition as well.”

During the meeting, issues related to the defense industry and security between the two countries' common borders as well as issues related to the cooperation and exchange of experiences, joint military exercises and training issues were discussed.

Developing and deepening security of the two countries of Iran and Iraq has been cited as the main aim behind this visit.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Sadoon arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking military and defense delegation at the official invitation of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

